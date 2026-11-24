Once the largest company in the world, with an over-$5 trillion market cap, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had been one of the biggest driving forces in the market. However, the stock closed out the week ending Nov. 20 on a seven-day losing streak, losing 27.5% of its market value in this span. But then there was a strong rebound on Monday. As I write this, the stock is down 32% from the $243.37 high it set less than two months ago, on Oct. 6.

Nvidia's troubles stemmed from the surprise resignation of its longtime co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang following revelations of marital infidelity, allegedly including with subordinates and a potential Chinese spy. Even a strong quarterly report and the company raising its fiscal 2028 (ending January 2028) revenue guidance to 75% growth were not enough to stop the stock's slide. However, a surprise return to the CEO role by Huang on Monday led to a huge rebound in the stock.

Nvidia's woes spread to other semiconductor stocks, with the entire artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure segment under intense pressure to close out last week. Cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks also generally performed poorly this past week, although they also joined in on the rally.

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