Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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26.04.2026 01:05:00
Should You Add a Healthcare Stock to Your Portfolio This Month? And Should It Be Eli Lilly (LLY)?
If you're looking to add to your long-term stock portfolio, it can make good sense to consider a healthcare stock. After all, healthcare is big business, and with baby boomers only getting older, it's likely to keep getting bigger. Indeed, per the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker:Health spending increased by 7.2% from 2023 to 2024, similar to the 7.4% increase from 2022 to 2023 but faster than the 4.8% increase from 2021 to 2022. The growth in total health spending from 2023 to 2024 is well above the average annual growth rate of the 2010s (4.2%).There are many different kinds of healthcare stocks to consider, such as pharmaceutical companies, medical device makers, and companies that make surgical supplies. A particularly interesting one to consider is Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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