International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.07.2026 00:30:00
Should You Add an International ETF to Your Portfolio in 2026?
In the stock market, U.S. stocks rightfully get much of the attention. They're routinely among the best-performing stocks, and most of the world's most valuable companies are American. If I could only invest in companies from a single country, it'd undoubtedly be the U.S., but luckily, I (and you) don't have to.Having a diversified portfolio is key to minimizing risk and opening growth opportunities, and that includes investing in companies outside the U.S. There are plenty of options to choose from, but my favorite route is through the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) because of how much ground it covers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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