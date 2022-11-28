|
28.11.2022 11:52:00
Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?
Imagine you could go back in time to November 2008. Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has dropped like a brick and is down well over 50% year to date. Would you buy the stock? You'd be crazy not to do so. Amazon went on to deliver a staggering 88x gain by the end of 2021.Now let's return to the present. Amazon's share price has dropped like a brick yet again. It's down the most since that huge sell-off 14 years ago. Should you back up the truck and load up on Amazon stock?To answer that question, we need to first examine the factors behind Amazon's steep plunge this year. Much of the blame can be placed on macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty that have caused the overall stock market to fall.Continue reading
