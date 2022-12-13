|
13.12.2022 13:59:00
Should You Be Buying SNDL Stock While It's Dirt Cheap?
Cannabis stocks might be out of favor at the moment, but that just means there are more under-the-radar opportunities around for bargain-hunting investors. And SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), the Canadian cannabis, alcohol, and investment banking company formerly known as Sundial Growers, seems like it's starting to shape up to be one of those hidden gems.The catch is that investors will probably need to wait a few years for a return, given the market's growing preference for profitable businesses in mature industries rather than newer players in emerging industries like marijuana. In light of that, here's what you need to know to decide whether SNDL is a good option for your portfolio.SNDL will be a much more formidable company entering 2023 than it was in recent history, and its near-term growth trajectory is one of the biggest reasons to consider an investment. Continue reading
