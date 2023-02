Should You Be Worried About a Recession? 3 Things to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A potential recession isn't a new concern, as economists have been sounding the alarm for months that it could be looming.But with record-low unemployment and promising jobs reports, many Americans are wondering if a recession is still a possibility in 2023. That uncertainty can be daunting, and if you're feeling nervous about the future, you're not alone.So should you be worried about a recession right now? And what can you do to prepare, just in case? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading