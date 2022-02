Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last few weeks have been rocky for the stock market. The S&P 500 has fallen by roughly 7.5% since the beginning of the year, and the Nasdaq is down nearly 12% in that timeframe.There are also signs that more volatility could be coming. Inflation has soared, recently reaching a 40-year high. The Federal Reserve also announced that it plans to raise interest rates this year in an effort to slow inflation. Continued struggles with supply chains and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant could potentially fuel more volatility as well.Does this mean a market crash is looming? If so, what should you do with your investments? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading