Should You Be Worried About Inflation?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tired of inflation? You're certainly not alone. In this segment of Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 28 and featuring Fool contributors Jon Quast, Jason Hall, Rachel Warren, and Toby Bordelon, Jason and Jon discuss some key metrics that put the rising rate of inflation in perspective as well as a few companies that are proving to have incredible pricing power to ride out this current period. Continue reading