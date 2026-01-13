Nokia Aktie

WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681

13.01.2026 13:15:00

Should You Bet $1,000 on Nokia Before It's Too Late?

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) surprised investors in October 2025 with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The two companies will be working together to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) mobile networks. As part of the deal, Nvidia will also invest $1 billion in Nokia.Shares in the Finnish tech company rose nearly 21% after the news, reaching its highest price in a decade. There's been a pullback since then, but Nokia is looking like an exciting AI investment opportunity for 2026. Could this be your last chance to invest $1,000 before it takes off? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
