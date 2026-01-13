Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
|
13.01.2026 13:15:00
Should You Bet $1,000 on Nokia Before It's Too Late?
Nokia (NYSE: NOK) surprised investors in October 2025 with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The two companies will be working together to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) mobile networks. As part of the deal, Nvidia will also invest $1 billion in Nokia.Shares in the Finnish tech company rose nearly 21% after the news, reaching its highest price in a decade. There's been a pullback since then, but Nokia is looking like an exciting AI investment opportunity for 2026. Could this be your last chance to invest $1,000 before it takes off? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!