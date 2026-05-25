PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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25.05.2026 21:00:00
Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold PayPal Stock?
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has long been one of the leaders in the payments industry. It's a scaled platform, with 439 million active accounts and $464 billion in total payment volume (TPV) during the first quarter.But this fintech stock has tanked 24% in 2026 (as of May 21), while the broader S&P 500 index is up 9%. And it trades a gut-wrenching 86% below its record from July 2021, as investors grapple with what is now a slower-growth business.Should you buy, sell, or hold PayPal stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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