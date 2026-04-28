AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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28.04.2026 18:21:26
Should You Buy AbbVie Stock Hand Over Fist Before April 29?
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a pharmaceutical giant, is set to release its first-quarter earnings report on April 29. The stock has not performed well so far this year, with shares down 13% as of writing. Could the drugmaker's quarterly update be the catalyst that helps it recover? Let's find out whether it's worth it to invest in AbbVie before its next earnings report. AbbVie is entering its quarterly update with solid momentum for its key growth pillars, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. These two immunology medicines have replaced Humira, once the world's best-selling drug, whose revenue peaked at $21.2 billion. The pharmaceutical leader is projecting that Skyrizi and Rinvoq will cross $31 billion in combined annual sales in 2026, one year ahead of schedule. The market will expect strong first-quarter performances for both.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: AbbVie legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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27.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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13.04.26
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