AbbVie Aktie

AbbVie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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28.07.2026 00:45:00

Should You Buy AbbVie Stock Hand Over Fist Before July 31?

Before the market opens on July 31, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will report second-quarter results, hoping to build on the momentum from its Q1 earnings beat. As the key catalyst behind last quarter's performance remains in motion, the same could repeat when second-quarter results hit the Street.But there could be a problem -- just a few weeks ago, management warned about the negative impact of one-time charges on the upcoming earnings release. Shares have continued to rally despite the warnings, but considering this and other factors, the stock could experience some post-earnings turbulence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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