Should You Buy Actvision Blizzard Stock Before the Microsoft Buyout Is Complete?

On January 18, 2022, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $95 per share. As of September 16, Activision's share price was $76. That means there's a 25% upside between where Activision is trading now and the buyout price.Many investors might think this is an excellent opportunity to make a quick buck -- and they could be right. However, investors need to be aware of a few other critical considerations before taking a position in Activision Blizzard's stock.As with all acquisitions, the deal must be scrutinized by regulators to determine if this acquisition would violate antitrust laws. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are global businesses, so the deal must go through several regulatory bodies outside the U.S.