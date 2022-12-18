|
18.12.2022 13:40:00
Should You Buy Adobe Stock to Kick Off 2023?
For nearly every company in the software space 2022 has been a tough year, and that includes Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Shares of the creative software leader are down roughly 40% on the year, clobbered by rising interest rates (higher rates lower the present value of stocks) and slowing growth. The company just wrapped up its 2022 fiscal year mostly as expected, and it reiterated decent guidance for 2023. Given all this mixed news about Adobe, is it time to buy the stock?Adobe reported revenue of $4.53 billion to close out its fiscal 2022 (the 12-month period ended on Dec. 2), just above management's stated expectations for $4.25 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.60, beating the outlook for $3.50 provided a few months ago. In all, 2022 was a decent year for Adobe. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!