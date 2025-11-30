AGNC Investment b Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASWX / ISIN: US00123Q3020
|
30.11.2025 07:05:00
Should You Buy AGNC Investment While It's Below $11?
With an eye-popping 13.7% dividend yield, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a popular stock for investors seeking passive income.As a player in the residential housing market, AGNC is vulnerable to fluctuations in interest rates and the broader economy. The company faced challenges in recent years as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to fight inflation. However, the central bank has lowered its rate over the past year and a half, with further reductions expected.Lower interest rates could bode well for AGNC and its investors, as they improve the economics of its business. With the stock below $11 per share, is this a good time to buy AGNC? Let's dive into the company and learn more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.