|
21.06.2024 10:25:00
Should You Buy Agree Realty Stock While It's Below $65?
In 2022 Agree Realty's (NYSE: ADC) stock price rose to around $80 a share. Today the stock is trading for less than $65 per share. If you are an income investor, this could be a good opportunity to jump aboard a fast-growing real estate investment trust (REIT). Don't wait too long, however, because investors will eventually catch on to the potential here.This is what you need to know.Agree Realty is a net lease REIT. Net leases require the tenant to pay for most property-level operating expenses, reducing the risk and complexity of Agree's business. Although a vast simplification of how this business operates, because Agree doesn't have to worry too much about the properties in its portfolio it can focus most of its attention on finding new properties to buy. And it has done that quite nicely over the past decade or so, going from 130 properties in 2013 to 2,135 in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Agree Realty Corp.
|56,86
|-0,52%
|Realty Income Corp.
|49,55
|0,38%