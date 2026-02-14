Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
14.02.2026 02:33:00
Should You Buy Alibaba Stock Before Feb. 19?
Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) stock has experienced a dramatic recovery over the last year. The geopolitical concerns that weighed on the stock earlier in the decade have eased somewhat, and the return of Jack Ma to the company has bolstered investor confidence.Now, Alibaba will announce its earnings for the December quarter of 2025 on or around Feb. 19, and the business update presents investors with a difficult question. Should they add shares before the report, or could the news from the report endanger the rally?Image source: Alibaba Group.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
