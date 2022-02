Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022. The split will take effect on July 15.The last time Alphabet split its stock was in 2014. While the split will make Alphabet's $3,000 share price much cheaper, stock splits really don't matter in the grand scheme of things. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading