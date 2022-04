Should You Buy Alphabet Before the Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings call on Feb. 1, the company announced that its board of directors approved a 20-for-1 stock split, effective on July 15. Alphabet is just one of many big tech companies to announce stock splits in recent years. In 2020, FAANG leader Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) completed a stock split, as did Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). In 2021, semiconductor pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) completed a stock split, and recently both Amazon and Shopify announced stock splits for later this year.If you are one of the many investors considering buying into Alphabet stock right now, the announced split raises the question of when to make the purchase. Let's take a look and see if Alphabet is worth an investment now, before the split, or if waiting until after the split occurs better fits your investment profile.Image source: Getty Images.