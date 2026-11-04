Should You Buy Alphabet Stock After Anthropic Raised Its Google Commitment to $121 Billion?

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind Claude, updated its initial public offering (IPO) filing on Monday, Nov. 2, adding its third-quarter results. On Sept. 30, it had $95.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $36.3 billion in short-term investments -- around $132 billion combined, near its total at the end of June.

Against this, Anthropic has signed purchase commitments and leases worth about $895.4 billion, almost all for compute and infrastructure. The first filing, on Oct. 26, left that figure blank.

And one of the largest parts goes to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). Anthropic now says it committed to spend at least about $121.3 billion with Google between April 2026 and July 2033, no matter how much it uses. Last week's filing had that number at about $114.5 billion.

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