Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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14.04.2026 12:02:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Before April 29?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock hasn't been as hard hit as some of its big tech peers over the past few months. At its lowest point, it was down around 20% from its all-time high, but recently was around 10% off. That's still a decent discount for one of the world's most important companies, and there could be a catalyst coming in the near future that sends it higher.On April 29, Alphabet will report its first-quarter earnings, and depending on the information contained in that report, the stock could shoot higher (or plummet).Is Alphabet stock a buy before earnings? Or should investors be patient? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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