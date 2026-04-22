Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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22.04.2026 15:19:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Before April 29?
Over the next few weeks, many of America's largest companies will release their operating results for the first quarter of 2026. Wall Street will be particularly focused on the technology powerhouses driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, because they tend to deliver faster revenue and earnings growth than the rest of the market.Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is scheduled to report its results on April 29. Investors will receive a valuable update on Google Search's AI transformation, and the booming Google Cloud business, which ended last year with an enormous order backlog for AI computing capacity.Alphabet stock is trading at an attractive valuation heading into April 29, so should investors buy it right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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