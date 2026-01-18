Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
18.01.2026 16:00:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Before Feb. 4?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) did a great job taking care of its investors in 2025. Shares were 65% higher during the 12-month stretch, and the momentum has continued into the new year. This top artificial intelligence (AI) stock is up 8% so far in 2026 (as of Jan. 13).However, with earnings season getting underway and Alphabet set to provide its latest financial figures on Feb. 4, should investors rush to buy shares before that date? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
