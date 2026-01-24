Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
24.01.2026 11:23:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Before Feb. 4?
Over the next few weeks, hundreds of America's publicly traded companies will report their operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31. But Wall Street will be especially focused on the technology giants leading the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, because they have been the biggest drivers of stock market returns over the last few years.Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4, and analysts will be watching closely for an update on its industry-leading Gemini AI models and its booming cloud computing business. Alphabet stock soared by 65% last year, and it's already in the green in 2026. The company's upcoming earnings report could determine whether the momentum continues, so should investors buy the stock ahead of Feb. 4?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
