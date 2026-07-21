Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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21.07.2026 11:02:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Before July 22? Wall Street Has a Clear Answer.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) will announce its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22. The stock is up 87% in the past year, but it's also down 14% from the record high it reached in May.Should investors buy a few shares ahead of the earnings report? Most Wall Street analysts say the answer is "yes." Alphabet has a median target price of $440 per share, which implies 27% upside from the current share price of $346. However, investors should first acquaint themselves with the company.Read on to learn more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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