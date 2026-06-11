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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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11.06.2026 14:30:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Down 10% From Its All-Time Highs?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been a top stock to own over the past year. Despite its size, it's up an incredible 107%. After a fantastic one-year gain like that, investors should take a step back and see if those gains were warranted or if the stock is getting a bit too pricey.With the stock about 10% down from its all-time high, it has given up some of those gains, but it's still within striking distance of a new all-time high with a solid week or two of gains. So, is Alphabet stock a buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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