Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Right Now?

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) entered September with an unusual streak behind it: May, June, July, and August each closed lower than the month before, the stock's longest run of monthly declines since 2015.

Shares trade around $337 as of this writing, and they sit about 18% below the 52-week high of $408.61 they set in mid-May. Even after the decline, the Google parent is worth about $4.1 trillion.

The slide would be easier to understand if the business were struggling, but it isn't. Alphabet's second-quarter report, delivered in late July, showed revenue growth accelerating and profit margins widening.

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