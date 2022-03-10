Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last night, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1, the first time this $3,000 stock has split its shares since September 1999! In conjunction with the stock-split announcement, Amazon also upped its share repurchase program to $10 billion, from the $5 billion program that had been in place. On the announcement, Amazon shares soared nearly 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday.So, should investors follow management's hint and buy shares ahead of the split?Amazon's move had been a topic of conversation among investors ever since CEO Andy Jassy took over the reins from founder Jeff Bezos last summer, and more recently after FAANG competitor Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced its own stock split back in February.Continue reading