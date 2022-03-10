|
10.03.2022 12:30:00
Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?
Last night, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1, the first time this $3,000 stock has split its shares since September 1999! In conjunction with the stock-split announcement, Amazon also upped its share repurchase program to $10 billion, from the $5 billion program that had been in place. On the announcement, Amazon shares soared nearly 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday.So, should investors follow management's hint and buy shares ahead of the split?Amazon's move had been a topic of conversation among investors ever since CEO Andy Jassy took over the reins from founder Jeff Bezos last summer, and more recently after FAANG competitor Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced its own stock split back in February.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!