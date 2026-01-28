Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
28.01.2026 09:15:00
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Before Feb. 5?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock trailed the S&P 500 last year despite robust growth. This could be an excellent opportunity for investors, but only if Amazon stock is likely to recover. Let's see what might happen when it reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Feb. 5, and whether or not it make sense to buy the stock now.Image source: Amazon.The main thing that's going to be on investors' minds when hearing about the fourth quarter is artificial intelligence (AI). This is where the company's greatest opportunities lie right now, but the market hasn't been enthusiastic about its platform lately.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
