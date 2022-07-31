|
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Shares of the online retail behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have recovered somewhat from a frightening plunge last April. Now, the stock is around 34% below the high-water mark it set last summer.Is Amazon an excellent stock to buy at its somewhat reduced price? Should cautious investors remain on the sidelines? To answer these questions, let's weigh some reasons the stock is down against reasons it could outperform over the long run.Shares of Amazon have been under pressure since the company reported an uncharacteristic net loss of $3.8 billion during the first quarter of 2022. More recently, the company reported another net loss of $2 billion in the second quarter.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
