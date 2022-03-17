|
17.03.2022 11:55:00
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Split?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) not only pioneered the concept of online retail, but it also has become the undisputed leader in the space. While that alone should be reason enough to own the stock, Amazon has also made a name for itself by popularizing cloud computing as well as establishing a beachhead in the fast-growing area of digital advertising.Last week, the tech giant stunned investors by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split, the first time Amazon has subdivided its share size this century. As a result, investors who had the stock in their sights are faced with a surprisingly tough decision: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?A look back can sometimes provide context for how to approach the future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
