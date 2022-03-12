|
12.03.2022 17:07:00
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement. That said, a pending split should not be the sole reason investors buy or sell a stock.Let's look at some of the details of the announcement and, more importantly, at Amazon's business prospects to determine if investors should buy its stock before the split. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
