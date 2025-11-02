Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
02.11.2025 11:17:00
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Right Now?
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are up about 11% following a strong third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 30. The company's revenue looks solid, up 13% year over year to $180 billion.Investors that missed the chance to buy Amazon at its recent low of $211 might be wondering if they should buy the shares around the recent high of about $247. It's all about growth and valuation. Amazon could see accelerating growth in its cloud computing business over the next year, while the stock is still trading at an attractive multiple to its trailing operating cash flow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|211,65
|-0,17%
