AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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16.03.2026 22:00:00
Should You Buy AMD Stock Now or Wait for a Dip?
Buying shares of a top artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker can be a potentially great move to make for the long term. Investments in AI are growing, and tech giants are likely going to continue to need tons of chips as they develop next-gen products and services.One stock that surged last year amid its growth potential was Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). It rose by more than 77%. This year, however, it has been declining by 7%, as there's been some bearishness around AI of late. Could this be a good time to buy AMD's stock on the dip, or should you hold off and wait for an even bigger decline?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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