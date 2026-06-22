AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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22.06.2026 17:09:38
Should You Buy AMD Stock Now or Wait for a Dip?
Tech stocks are leading the market's rally in 2026. While the S&P 500 has risen by around 10% this year, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF is up by 34%. Tech continues to be a hot trend, with spending on artificial intelligence (AI) remaining high among businesses.One chip stock that's been especially hot this year is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The company's latest chips have been generating strong demand, and the hope is that they can take significant market share from rival Nvidia. But with the tech stock already up more than 150% this year, are you better off waiting for a price pullback, or is AMD still a good buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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