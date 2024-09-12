12.09.2024 16:00:00

Should You Buy American Express While It's Below $300?

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has been on a roll this year. The stock has soared nearly 60% without too much stress. Shares have only dipped 10% or more once since last fall. It seems like a matter of time before the stock hits $300.However, some potential roadblocks exist. Personal savings rates among U.S. consumers are at decade lows, and total credit card debt in America is at all-time highs. In other words, people are financially exhausted.Should investors follow the momentum and buy shares today? Or is American Express poised for a letdown?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

