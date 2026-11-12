Should You Buy Anthropic IPO Stock? Here’s What History Says

Investors have been sharply focused on initial public offerings this year, and the next such operation may be launched by AI lab Anthropic. Why are investors so interested in IPOs right now? They've offered the opportunity to get in on some of the most exciting companies in the high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) space. AI is booming now, and the market is expected to reach into the trillions by the end of the decade.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) launched its offering in May, the biggest operation in 2026 up to that moment. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) a month later completed the largest IPO ever, raising more than $85 billion and entering the market with a value surpassing $2 trillion.

Now, Anthropic aims to price on Nov. 18 and begin trading on Nov. 19, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Should you participate in the Anthropic IPO? Let's take a look at what history says.

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