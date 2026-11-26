Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just set a record for the largest amount of capital raised in an IPO. The AI lab's offering raised $81 billion, topping the $75 billion raised by Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) earlier this year. Anthropic also took in about $26 billion in cash from a separate private placement with several big tech companies.

Like many IPO stocks, Anthropic enjoyed a first-day pop, sending the shares to $97.17 at the close. That could leave many investors with FOMO, as the AI lab looks to inject new life into AI stocks that have been sluggish over the last few weeks.

But investing in mega-IPOs like Anthropic after their debut isn't always a great decision. Here's what history says about buying into big IPOs.

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