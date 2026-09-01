Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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01.09.2026 11:04:02
Should You Buy Apple Before Sept. 9? Here’s What History Says.
Today is a big day for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its shareholders as Tim Cook hands over the job of chief executive officer to John Ternus. The new chief, most recently Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, takes the helm at a company that's transformed the smartphone market -- in fact, the famous iPhone continues to hold the top spot worldwide quarter after quarter.The popularity of the iPhone and other products like the Mac and iPad has helped the company generate record levels of earnings and even deliver recurring revenue through the offering of services. All of this has led the stock price higher over time.But, in recent weeks, Apple shares have dipped. Though Apple reported strong revenue in the recent quarter, the company's outlook, cautious amid supply constraints and higher memory chip costs, disappointed investors. Still, growth is far from over for this tech giant, and now, another important moment lies just ahead on Sept. 9. Should you buy the stock before that time? Here's what history says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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18:01
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28.08.26
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|280,50
|2,88%
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