|
02.06.2024 11:40:00
Should You Buy Apple Before This Key June 10 Event?
While many technology stocks have surged in recent times, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has remained on the sidelines, with the shares little changed year to date. The smartphone giant has missed out on the gains as investors favor companies that have been more aggressive -- or more vocal -- about their artificial intelligence (AI) programs. While companies from Meta Platforms to Amazon have offered details of their AI investments, launched AI products, and even discussed monetization of the technology, Apple has pretty much remained hush-hush about its AI plans.But that may not be the case for long. The company's Worldwide Developers Conference is set for June 10 through 14, and in Apple's most-recent earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said Apple is "very bullish" about the generative AI opportunity -- and Cook says he's "looking forward to sharing some very exciting things with our customers soon."All of this suggests Apple may make key announcements at the conference, ones that could outline its future role in the high-growth market of AI. Should you buy Apple shares before this big moment? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|177,24
|0,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.