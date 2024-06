Should You Buy Apple Before This Key June 10 Event?

While many technology stocks have surged in recent times, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has remained on the sidelines, with the shares little changed year to date. The smartphone giant has missed out on the gains as investors favor companies that have been more aggressive -- or more vocal -- about their artificial intelligence (AI) programs. While companies from Meta Platforms to Amazon have offered details of their AI investments, launched AI products, and even discussed monetization of the technology, Apple has pretty much remained hush-hush about its AI plans.But that may not be the case for long. The company's Worldwide Developers Conference is set for June 10 through 14, and in Apple 's most-recent earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said Apple is "very bullish" about the generative AI opportunity -- and Cook says he's "looking forward to sharing some very exciting things with our customers soon."All of this suggests Apple may make key announcements at the conference, ones that could outline its future role in the high-growth market of AI. Should you buy Apple shares before this big moment? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel