|
24.04.2023 12:45:00
Should You Buy Apple for Its Fintech Ambitions?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is best known for its iPhones and other sleek and innovative devices. While it continues to generate the bulk of its sales from its hardware business, the tech giant has been looking to grow its services segment for years.One particular area where Apple is making headway is the financial services industry. And recent developments seem to highlight once again the importance of Apple's ambitions in this field. Let's look into Apple's latest move in this area and what it could mean for long-term investors.Apple already offers several important financial services, including Apple Pay, a leading digital wallet accepted by more than 85% of retailers in the U.S. The company also offers a credit card called Apple Card issued by Goldman Sachs. Further, Apple's newly rolled out buy now, pay later (BNPL) service allows users to split payments across several weeks with no interest or fees.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!