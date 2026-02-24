Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
24.02.2026 07:15:00
Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Its New Product Launch on March 4?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is hosting a product launch on March 4. The new products are expected to include the new iPhone 17e, a lower-priced entry level iPhone that Bloomberg says will cost the same as last year's model -- starting at $599. New MacBook laptops and iPads might be coming soon too, but we don't know yet which items will be introduced at the March 4 event.Let's look at a few reasons why an ambitious range of new product launches in 2026 could be a bullish signal for this tech stock.Ever since Sept. 9, 2025, when the iPhone 17 was announced, Apple's stock has gained about 13% and has outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, which is up only 4.9% in that timeframe.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
07:43
|Apple: Mac mini soll es schon bald »made in USA« geben (Spiegel Online)
|
23.02.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Montagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones legt am Montagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26