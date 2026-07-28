Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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28.07.2026 13:12:00
Should You Buy Apple Stock Before July 30?
We're thick into earnings season, and one of the biggest stocks on the planet is reporting on Thursday. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report its fiscal third-quarter results shortly after the market closes, with its earnings call to follow an hour later.Stocks tend to move on earnings news, and Apple is no exception. But that doesn't mean you should buy ahead of Apple's telltale financial update. A lot can still go wrong, and if you're investing for the long haul, an impulsive short-term decision isn't necessary. However, if you were planning to pick up a piece of the class act of Cupertino this week, deciding whether to buy before or after Thursday afternoon's report is pretty important. Let's go over the bull and bear case to see if you might want to become an Apple investor -- or increase your exposure -- before the market closes on July 30.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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