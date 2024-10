Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Oct. 28?

Over the summer, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) previewed what some analysts called its most important product since the iPhone: Apple Intelligence.The artificial intelligence features the tech giant showed off at its Worldwide Developer's Conference in June highlighted the advantage Apple gains by controlling both the hardware and operating system of its smartphones. It's able to seamlessly integrate data and take action across multiple apps. Apple Intelligence will make Siri a much more capable assistant, improve users' communication with generative text and images, and simplify photo editing.Unfortunately, Apple Intelligence wasn't quite ready to ship to the public when the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro launched last month. Users will have to wait for the release of iOS 18.1, which reports indicate is slated for Oct. 28. At that point, owners of the newest iPhones will get a taste of the coming AI capabilities, but it'll still take months before all the features Apple promised over the summer make it to their devices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool