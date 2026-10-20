Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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20.10.2026 16:59:01
Should You Buy Apple Stock Now or Wait for a Dip?
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may not be leading in artificial intelligence (AI) development, but the tech stock is one of the leading stocks on U.S. markets right now. Year to date, it has risen by around 26% in value and has a market cap of $5 trillion, trailing only Nvidia, which has a valuation of around $5.3 trillion.
What’s remarkable is that Apple has done this, despite being a bit of a laggard in AI; consumers and analysts alike have been largely underwhelmed with its AI efforts thus far, and the slow rollout of advanced features for its iPhones. Yet, by taking a slow-and-steady approach, Apple has continued to win over investors.
But with its valuation being as high as it is and the stock trading at close to 40 times its trailing earnings, should investors wait for a dip in price before buying Apple's stock, or could it still soar higher?
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|27 780,00
|-0,07%
|Apple Inc.
|302,05
|-1,31%
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