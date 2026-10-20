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20.10.2026 16:59:01

Should You Buy Apple Stock Now or Wait for a Dip?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may not be leading in artificial intelligence (AI) development, but the tech stock is one of the leading stocks on U.S. markets right now. Year to date, it has risen by around 26% in value and has a market cap of $5 trillion, trailing only Nvidia, which has a valuation of around $5.3 trillion.

What’s remarkable is that Apple has done this, despite being a bit of a laggard in AI; consumers and analysts alike have been largely underwhelmed with its AI efforts thus far, and the slow rollout of advanced features for its iPhones. Yet, by taking a slow-and-steady approach, Apple has continued to win over investors.

But with its valuation being as high as it is and the stock trading at close to 40 times its trailing earnings, should investors wait for a dip in price before buying Apple's stock, or could it still soar higher?

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Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 27 780,00 -0,07% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 302,05 -1,31% Apple Inc.

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