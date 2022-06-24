Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.06.2022 13:20:00

Should You Buy Apple Stock Right Now?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a fantastic long-term investment, but year to date the stock has fallen nearly 23%. The drop has come as investors worry about sky-high inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to bringing it back down by hiking the federal funds rate. Apple's share price drop, mixed with the general pessimism in the market right now, has left some investors wondering if Apple's stock is still a buy. I think there's a strong case for adding more shares (or starting a position) in the tech giant right now. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten