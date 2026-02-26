Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
|
26.02.2026 12:22:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation Below $7? The Bull Case (and the Big Risk).
No one would accuse Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) of operating a boring business. Its small electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are designed to take off and land like helicopters, fly like planes, and be as easy to book as a ride-hailing service.If that sounds a little futuristic, that's because it is. Archer has yet to commercialize its business or generate revenue. Right off the bat, this makes it a speculative stock. Even so, 2026 could mark a potentially meaningful turning point for the company.Source image: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
