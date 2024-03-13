|
13.03.2024 10:05:00
Should You Buy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Super Micro Computer Before March 18?
The good times keep rolling for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). The technology company's seen its shares soar by quadruple-digit percentages over the past five years, and demand continues to climb for its servers, workstations, full rack-scale solutions, and other products.The surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) tools has helped this 30-year-old tech company shift from steady to explosive growth. Recently, Supermicro reached a number of "firsts," including its first $3 billion quarter. That's more than its full-year revenue just three years ago. The company forecasts revenue will soar about 100% in this fiscal year to more than $14 billion -- and this trend may be far from over.To add to this already bright picture, Supermicro was recently selected to join the S&P 500, and the stock will officially enter this index of market-leading companies on March 18. Now the question is: Should you get in on the shares before that big moment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
