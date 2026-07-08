ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
08.07.2026 15:29:00
Should You Buy ASML Holding Stock Before July 15?
ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important companies in the global semiconductor ecosystem. The Dutch bellwether makes advanced chipmaking equipment used by leading foundries, memory manufacturers, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) to print chips that power a range of applications.These advanced chips are made using ASML's extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines, which allow its customers to print billions of transistors onto a silicon wafer using light patterns. ASML is the only company that makes these EUV machines, which are used to fabricate advanced chips that go into artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, smartphones, personal computers (PCs), and other applications.Not surprisingly, ASML stock has jumped by an impressive 50% so far in 2026. The company is going to release its second-quarter results on July 15, and there is a good chance it will report better-than-expected results and guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML NV
|
17:58
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 klettert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht am Nachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Optimismus in Europa: mittags Gewinne im STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Pluszeichen in Europa: Euro STOXX 50-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29