ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

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08.07.2026 15:29:00

Should You Buy ASML Holding Stock Before July 15?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important companies in the global semiconductor ecosystem. The Dutch bellwether makes advanced chipmaking equipment used by leading foundries, memory manufacturers, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) to print chips that power a range of applications.These advanced chips are made using ASML's extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines, which allow its customers to print billions of transistors onto a silicon wafer using light patterns. ASML is the only company that makes these EUV machines, which are used to fabricate advanced chips that go into artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, smartphones, personal computers (PCs), and other applications.Not surprisingly, ASML stock has jumped by an impressive 50% so far in 2026. The company is going to release its second-quarter results on July 15, and there is a good chance it will report better-than-expected results and guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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