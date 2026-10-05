AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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05.10.2026 14:45:01
Should You Buy AST SpaceMobile Stock While It's Trading Below $60?
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) went public a little over five years ago, and it has been a hot growth stock to own since then. Over the past five years, its value has risen by more than 450%.
However, since the start of this year, there's been some significant pullback as investors worry about the risk that Space Exploration Technologies Corp, better known as SpaceX, poses to its growth. Both companies are working on creating cellular networks in space, and with SpaceX being more popular and CEO Elon Musk attracting a lot of investors, AST SpaceMobile may be a less captivating investment option right now.
Its decline in value, however, makes the stock potentially more attractive to buy. Is AST SpaceMobile stock worth investing in while it's trading below $60?
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